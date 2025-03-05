Ben Stiller reveals Barack Obama’s response after he asked him to appear in Severance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stiller has revealed how Barack Obama responded after the actor and director offered the former president a role in his hit sci-fi series, Severance.

The Zoolander star, 59, said he approached Obama, 63, about providing the voice for the animated version of the Lumon administrative building that appears in a video shown to staff in the show. The role was eventually filled by Keanu Reeves.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, Stiller said he had a “very short list of people” in mind for the unusual part: “There was one person that I asked before [Reeves], and he said no.”

When Kimmel asked who it was, Stiller responded: “President Barack Obama.”

He went on to explain: “I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said: ‘I can relay the request if you write an email, so I wrote this email to him saying: ‘Hey, we have this show... whatever.’

“Two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying: ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love season one, can’t wait for season two. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.’”

As Stiller laughed at the memory, he joked: “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?”

He added: “But it’s pretty cool that he responded.”

Of working with Reeves, Stiller said: “We did it like a full-on recording session. He was in LA, I was in New York, but he went into the studio and did multiple takes. He took it very seriously. He’s just like the most warm and inviting voice. I don’t know if when you see the building and hear his voice you necessarily immediately think that it’s Keanu, but then I think you just have this innate sort of feeling.”

The second season of Severance, which is directed by Stiller and airs on Apple TV+, has earned strong reviews.

Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Christopher Walken as Lumon employees, the psychological drama sci-fi sees staff undergo a procedure called “severance,” which divides their work and home lives completely in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Seven episodes have so far been released, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly on Fridays on the streaming platform. The finale will air on 21 March.