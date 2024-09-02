Support truly

Dawson’s Creek and Star Trek actor Obi Ndefo has died aged 51.

Ndefo’s death was announced by his sister on Saturday (31 August), who posted on Facebook: “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.” No cause of death was given.

In 2019, Ndefo, who played Bodie Wells on the teen drama, lost both his legs when a car smashed into him while he was parked in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on the incident in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ndefo said of his positive outlook at the horrific incident: “This is just so horrendous what happened to me, why would I compound this by feeling bad about it?

“There is no other choice for me. So there’s a sort of rigour to me, and I think, ‘OK my legs are severed. I don’t know how to do this, but I know how to do this.’”

The actor starred in Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2002. Bodie was the brother-in-law of Joey Potter, who was played by Katie Holmes.

Since news of Nefo’s death was announced, one of his co-stars has shared a message of love for the actor.

open image in gallery Obi Ndefo as Bodie Wells in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ ( The WB )

Gale Leery star Mary-Margaret Humes wrote on Instagram: “These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend.

“You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent.”

She continued: “I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”

open image in gallery Obi Ndefo has died aged 51 ( Instagram )

Humes proceeded to share a behind-the-scenes video showing Ndefo on set with co-stars Holmes and James Van Der Beek.

Throughout his career, Ndefo, who was also a yoga teacher, starred in Angel, The West Wing, Stargate SG-1 and Star Trek: Voyager.

His most recent credit arrived in a 2021 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

He was the founder of the Los Angeles-based non-profit Arts Alliance for Humanity, which supports keeping arts education in public schools and communities.