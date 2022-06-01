Star Wars fans were left with chills following the mention of a particular character in this week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The third episode of Disney Plus’s latest spin-off, a prequel focused on Ewan McGregor’s character, was released on Wednesday (1 June).

While the episode was filled with several memorable moments, including a Darth Vader battle sequence, one smaller line of dialogue is being branded one of its highlights.

The moment occurred during an exchange between Obi-Wan and Tala (Indira Varma), a rebel who assists him and 10-year-old Leia by bringing them to a Jedi sanctuary on Mapuzo.

Obi-Wan is astonished to learn that his Jedi ally Quinlan Vos was also brought here, and sees writing that he carved on the wall. It reads: “Only when the eyes are closed can you truly see.”

While this was merely a brief mention for the character in the series, Star Wars fans will know that the pair have a long and storied history together, with Quinlan playing a key role in The Clone Wars. Obi-Wan previously mentioned Quinlan in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, referring to him as Master Vos.

The fact he was mentioned in episode three has now led fans to believe they could see a live-action union of the characters before the end of the series.

Quinlan Vos in ‘The Clone Wars’ (Lucasfilm)

Fans reacted accordingly on social media shortly after watching the episode.

“Clone Wars fans, we got a Quinlan Vos reference,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Obi-Wan’s reaction to other Jedi being alive broke me. The glimmer of hope in his voice when he said Quinlan.”

One other fan wrote: “I will never be over how Obi-Wan looked at that quote that Quinlan carved and knew it was by Quinlan immediately.”

The offical Star Wars description of Quinlan reads: “A Jedi with a sarcastic sense of humor and a reputation for not playing by the rules, Quinlan Vos was an expert tracker renowned for his ability to read memories from objects people handled.

“The Jedi Council sent him on a mission to assassinate Count Dooku, during which Vos fell in love with the assassin Asajj Ventress and was forced to learn the ways of the dark side of the Force.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus.