‘That makes no sense’: Obi-Wan Kenobi fans left ‘confused’ by shock episode two twist
Star Wars spin-off series debuted on Disney Plus on Friday 27 May
Viewers of Obi-Wan Kenobiwere left stunned after a seemingly major character was killed off during the series’ second episode.
The six-episode Star Wars miniseries debuted on Friday (27 May) on Disney Plus, with its first two episodes (referred to as “parts”) released online.
Spoilers follow for the first two episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’...
In the series, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) is living in hiding after the purge of the Jedi in Revenge of the Sith.
On his trial are a trio of inquisitors –Jedi hunters, and former Jedi themselves. Among them are Reva (Moses Ingram) and her superior, the Grand Inquisitor – a sinister figure who previously appeared in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, then voiced by Jason Isaacs. Here, he’s played by Rupert Friend.
With the Inquisitor in Rebels meeting his end after flying into an exploding generator, viewers had been certain that the character would survive the events of Kenobi.
However, at the end of episode two, Reva, who had spent two episodes arguing with her boss over their pursuit of Obi-Wan, lost her temper and impaled the Inquisitor with her lightsaber.
Fans were caught off-guard by the twist, with some suggesting that that this Grand Inquisitor must have in fact been a different alien of the same species.
“Disney are you f***ing kidding me. Killing the grand Inquisitor? This completely breaks Canon,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“But... the Grand Inquisitor... what? He’s alive in Rebels so... what? I’m so confused,” another commented.
“#ObiWan loved both episodes but how are y’all going to break canon by killing the grand inquisitor?? That makes no sense!” someone else wrote.
Obi-Wan Kenobi can be streamed now on Disney Plus. You can read The Independent’s review of the first two episodes here.
