Kristin Chenoweth has revealed her shocking connection to the 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders in a new docuseries called Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.

The tragic mystery, in which three young girls were murdered while at an Oklahoma sleepaway camp, has haunted the Tony and Emmy-winning actor for decades.

In a recently released trailer for the four-part docuseries – set to premiere on 24 May on Hulu – Chenoweth, 53, returns to her home state of Oklahoma “to find answers once and for all”.

“I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick. My mom said, ‘You can’t go,’” she explains in the trailer. “It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them.”

While the murders have gone unsolved, investigators are now returning to the cold case using technology that didn’t exist at the time of the crime, in order to examine leftover evidence to address unanswered questions.

Featuring interviews with a camp counsellor, a sheriff who reopened the case, and the acquitted suspect’s counsel, the series will reveal new details about the tragic event.

“This is a story I wish I never had to tell,” Chenoweth says. “It haunts me every day, but this story needs to be told.”

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders trailer

Keeper of Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders streams on 24 May on Hulu.