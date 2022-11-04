Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bosses have broken their long-rumoured Love Island rule for reality TV star Olivia Attwood.

The 31-year-old is heading into the jungle alongside an all-star cast – including singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall – for the 2022 series of the ITV reality show.

While ITV bosses have reportedly been reluctant in the past to have former islanders on I’m A Celebrity, they’ve made an exception for Attwood.

Before appearing on the dating show, Attwood worked as a model and motor sports grid girl.

The reality star shot to fame in 2017 when she appeared on Love Island series three, often regarded to be the first widely watched series of the dating show.

She was known on the show for her fiery temper, becoming a meme by diving into a swimming pool fully clothed and, most importantly, popularising the term “the ick” to describe a minor factor that can cause you to lose interest in a romantic partner.

Attwood at the 2022 National Television Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Attwood reached the final with then-boyfriend Chris Hughes, where they placed third.

They starred in their own ITV2 spin-off series titled Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On, but split weeks before it was due to air.

Attwood has appeared on a number of reality TV shows since Love Island. She took part in Celebs Go Dating in 2018 after reportedly lying to show producers about being single, although Attwood denied this.

She then joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, on which she appeared from 2019 to 2020.

Attwood is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack, who she dated on-and-off for three months in 2015 before appearing on Love Island. They reunited in 2018, with their relationship being explored in the ITVBe reality series Olivia Meets Her Match.

Earlier this year, she presented an ITV documentary about OnlyFans titled Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

The cast of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ – so far... (ITV)

Speaking about joining the jungle, Attwood said that she was going to be the camp “clown” and was excited to prove that she could survive in the jungle without make-up.

“I feel like I am Marmite – you either love me or hate me,” Attwood said. “I am not a terribly emotional person but I do think this show is unique. You have got no contact with friends and family, you are going to be hungry and you are going to be tested with fears and phobias. If there was one show that will make you emotional, then it is this one.”

As for the challenges she’s not looking forward to, Attwood said: “All the trials are scary looking and I am a screamer for sure.

“Something in the dark would scare me and the water challenges are scary looking too. But if I get voted to do a trial, I will give it a go. You’ve got to embrace the whole experience.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.