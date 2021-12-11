Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

‘I feel the Oscars buzz fizzling away,’ joked comedian

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 11 December 2021 09:07
Comments
Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.

The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.

After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”

“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”

“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his hands, and shouted: “I feel the Oscars buzz fizzling away!”

Recommended

Whitehall then went on to joke that instead of going for one kind of American accent he aimed to impersonate someone from all 52 states in each scene of the film.

In the movie, Whitehall plays Uncle Casey, a lovable buffoon and cousin to a little girl whose dog grows unbelievably large.

Read The Independent’s recent interview with him here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in