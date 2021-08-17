Sky has released the first images from Landscapers, a new true crime drama starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

Colman plays a convicted killer in the series, which is inspired by real events and written by her husband, Ed Sinclair.

Set in Nineties Mansfield, it tells the story of Susan Edwards who, along with her husband Christopher (Thewlis), murdered her own parents and buried them in their back garden.

It is Sinclair’s first television screenplay and the drama sees writer-director Will Sharpe (who directed and wrote Flowers, as well as starring in it with Colman) bring his singular vision to the story.

The darkly comic show is based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused, who have always protested their innocence of murder.

Pivoting through various perspectives from Susan and Chris, to police officers and lawyers working on the case, Landscapers also explores how the pair cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in their own story.

In one of the pictures released by Sky, Colman can be seen sitting in an old-fashioned bed with what appears to be a black-and-white film projected on the wall behind her.

Olivia Colman as Susan Edwards (Sky)

Another photo shows Thewlis looking forlorn in a prison cell.

David Thewlis as Christopher Edwards (Sky)

They are also photographed together in some kind of institutional building, looking distressed.

Thewlis and Colman in ‘Landscapers’ (Sky)

And there is one image of Colman and Thewlis eating together.

Colman and Thewlis in ‘Landscapers’ (Sky)

Landscapers is expected to air on Sky Atlantic later this year.