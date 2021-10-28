Olivia Colman swaps her royal robes for a drab cardigan in the first trailer for Landscapers, which has just been released by Sky.

Landscapers, which is a far cry from Colman’s last seriesThe Crown, tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple (Colman and David Thewlis). The pair become the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Inspired by bizarre real events, the four-part series is created and written by Colman’s husband, Ed Sinclair, and directed by Will Sharpe. It is being produced by Sister Pictures, the same company that made Chernobyl.

Colman and Thewlis play Susan Edwards and Christopher Edwards, a real-life couple who, in 1998, murdered her parents, Patricia and William Wycherley, and buried their bodies in the garden.

For the subsequent 15 years, they tricked friends and family into believing the victims were still alive while spending their way through £250,000 of their savings. The Edwards were found guilty of murder in 2014.

Colman and Thewlis are joined in the limited series by Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers).

Landscapers will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on Tuesday 7 December.