Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack has said she has breast cancer in a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Womack, who played Newton-John’s character in the West End production of musical Grease in the 1990s, reacted to the news of the 73-year-old actor’s death from the disease on Twitter on Tuesday (9 August).

Sharing a photo of herself alongside Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Latanzzi, Womack wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings.

“Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood.”

Womack then added: “I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Her message has received a flurry of support from her friends and followers on social media.

Samantha Womack reveals cancer diagnosis in Olivia Newton-John tribute (Twitter)

Womack played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017.

Her other TV credits include Game On and Mount Pleasant.

Like Newton-John, she also competed at the Eurovision Song Contest, performing "A Message to Your Heart" in 1991.

The world of film and music has been rocked by Newton-John‘s death.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.