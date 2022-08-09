Samantha Womack: Former EastEnders star reveals breast cancer diagnosis in Olivia Newton-John tribute
’I now start my own battle with this disease,’ she told her followers
Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack has said she has breast cancer in a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John.
Womack, who played Newton-John’s character in the West End production of musical Grease in the 1990s, reacted to the news of the 73-year-old actor’s death from the disease on Twitter on Tuesday (9 August).
Sharing a photo of herself alongside Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Latanzzi, Womack wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings.
“Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood.”
Womack then added: “I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”
Her message has received a flurry of support from her friends and followers on social media.
Womack played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017.
Her other TV credits include Game On and Mount Pleasant.
Like Newton-John, she also competed at the Eurovision Song Contest, performing "A Message to Your Heart" in 1991.
The world of film and music has been rocked by Newton-John‘s death.
Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.
