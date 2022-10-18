Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis claim former nanny is on ‘campaign of harassment’ after bombshell interview

The pair issued a rare joint statement after the unnamed nanny was interviewed by the Daily Mail

Tom Murray
Tuesday 18 October 2022 01:03
Comments
Olivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis

Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.

In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

They concluded: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Recommended

In the wide-ranging interview with Daily Mail, which included screenshots of alleged texts between the nanny and the celebrity couple, the childcare worker claimed that Wilde broke up with Sudeikis after dating Harry Styles – something the Don’t Worry Darling director has denied.

Styles starred in Wilde’s (right) film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

(Getty Images)

“The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair last month. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

In one shocking alleged anecdote, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis once “went outside and lay under [Wilde’s] car so she wouldn't leave”.

The nanny said that Sudeikis was particularly upset because Wilde was leaving with a salad for Styles she’d prepared with her “special dressing”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” added the nanny.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 before getting engaged in 2013. Their breakup was first reported in November 2020.

The pair share two children: daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in