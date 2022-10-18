Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.

In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

They concluded: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In the wide-ranging interview with Daily Mail, which included screenshots of alleged texts between the nanny and the celebrity couple, the childcare worker claimed that Wilde broke up with Sudeikis after dating Harry Styles – something the Don’t Worry Darling director has denied.

Styles starred in Wilde’s (right) film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ (Getty Images)

“The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair last month. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

In one shocking alleged anecdote, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis once “went outside and lay under [Wilde’s] car so she wouldn't leave”.

The nanny said that Sudeikis was particularly upset because Wilde was leaving with a salad for Styles she’d prepared with her “special dressing”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” added the nanny.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 before getting engaged in 2013. Their breakup was first reported in November 2020.

The pair share two children: daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.