Olly Alexander wants his It’s a Sin co-star to take the lead Doctor Who role

Actor ruled himself out of taking on the part last month

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 02 December 2021 15:20
Comments
Doctor Who: Flux trailer

Olly Alexander has said he would like his It’s a Sin co-star to play the lead part in Doctor Who, after ruling himself out of taking on the role.

The Years and Years singer, who had been a frontrunner to play the Time Lord, said he would like Omari Douglas to take on the character.

Alexander starred as Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies’s hit miniseries which explored the Aids crisis in London in the 1980s, while Douglas played his friend, Roscoe Babatunde.

Speculation about a member of the It’s a Sin cast taking on the Doctor title was fuelled when it was confirmed that Davies would return to the sci-fi TV series as showrunner to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023.

Alexander told the PA news agency: “I’m definitely not going to be the Doctor but it’s going to be so amazing, Russell’s Doctor.

Recommended

“I mean, it was before, and it will be again, and it has been great. So I’m excited to watch the show because I’m a fan.”

Omari Douglas

(Getty Images)

He confirmed he is “definitely backing Omari Douglas” for the role, adding: “I think the Doctor’s quite queer anyway – that’s my take on the character – and I think it would really make sense for a queer actor to take the role.

“I think it would bring something really great to the part and in the performance, I’d love to see that.”

You can find the full list of odds on who may play the Doctor next here.

Alexander said he would like to work on another project with Davies in the future, adding: “I think Russell’s amazing. He’s been a hero of mine since I was 14 years old, watching Queer as Folk in secret. So he’s definitely a legend, and everything he does is great.”

Recommended

The 31-year-old singer had a successful music career before he started acting, and his third studio album, Night Call, is due to be released in the new year.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in