Olly Murs says he often thinks about what he “could have done” to prevent Caroline Flack’s death.

The singer, who was Flack’s friend and co-presenter, said that he has “experienced a different level of grief” since she died by suicide in February 2020.

“I think about what I could have done to change things, what I could have said,” he told the Daily Star, adding: “There are all sorts of questions I ask myself every day. It’s always difficult.”

Murs presented The Xtra Factor with Flack in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, the pair were hired to present The X Factor, with viewers praising their on-screen camaraderie.

He highlighted the importance of “talking about” grief, stating: “Luckily I’ve got a great girlfriend, a great family and I’ve got friends that have been through grief as well.”

Murs, who is dating bodybuilder Amelia Tank, said that it “felt strange” presenting new ITV series Starstruck without Flack by his side.

The singer and presenter previously opened up about Flack’s death in Channel 4 documentary, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

He said: “I just know that my heart breaks every time I think of Caz and think of what she would’ve had to have gone through to take her own life and that’s going to hurt for a long time because we got on so well – we were great together.”

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack became friends while presenting ‘The Xtra Factor’ together (Getty Images)

Flack, best known as the presenter of Love Island, was 40 years old when she died by suicide.

