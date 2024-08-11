Olympics commentator apologises for Palestine flag mistake during broadcast

Support truly

Olympics commentator Mike Tirico has apologised after a gaffe involving the Palestine flag.

After a broadcasting blunder rocked the BBC’s Olympics coverage, US network NBC found itself at the centre of controvery after Tirico misidentified the flag, which was draped around the shoulders of French basketball player Mathias Lessort.

Following the ceremony, which saw Lessort win silver in the Men’s Basketball final on Saturday (10 August), Tirico said: “You saw with Lessort, one of the back centres, the Palestine flag draped over his shoulders. We are certainly conscious of any displays regarding the Middle East conflict from athletes involved in these games.”

However, it was swiftly pointed out that the flag was actually of Martinique, an overseas region of France where Lessort hails from.

“Rare miss from Mike Tirico, but that is in fact not the Palestinian flag draped on Lessort’s shoulders,” one person wrote with another adding: “Mike Tirico that’s NOT the flag of Palestine. That’s the flag of Martinique, which is to France like Puerto Rico is to us.”

Viewers were expecting Tirico to correct himself before the end of the broadcast, with one expressing surprise that “nobody from NBC” informed him of his error.

open image in gallery French basketball player Mathias Lessort draped Martinique flag around his shoulders – but it was mistaken for a Palestine flag by commentator Mike Tirico ( NBC )

But Tirico apologised for the mistake on X/Twitter after the ceremony, writing: “Just acknowledging, as soon as possible, my error for misidentifying the Martinique flag as the flag of Palestine during the medal ceremony at Men’s Basketball today.

“They are similar but obviously distinctly different which is quite important for all involved.”

Later, when he returned to air on NBC, he echoed his apology, telling viewers: “Before we get going, an acknowledgment of an error that I made earlier today in misidentifying the Martinique flag as the flag of Palestine during the men’s basketball medal ceremony.

“They are similar, but obviously distinctly different which is quite important for all involved, and I apologise for that error.”

open image in gallery NBC Olympics commentator Mike Tirico apologised for the error ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, British presenter Clare Balding found herself at the centre of an “awkward” BBC blunder while presenting the Olympics coverage.

Days after finding herself embroiled in a classism debate, the sports broadcaster was introducing viewers to the 200m breaststroke final when the BBC prematurely revealed the winner of the race as she was talking.

Balding was speaking to the camera when the US national anthem could be heard playing over the speakers, and she told viewers: “The US national anthem is going out behind us for a race we’re going to show you now – the 200m breaststroke final.”

She then added: “So don’t listen to that ‘cause otherwise it’ll give away the...” – at which point, the cameras revealed that Kate Douglas had won the gold medal.

Balding defeatedly then announced: “OK, Kate Douglas winning the 200m breaststroke!”