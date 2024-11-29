One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer hints at return in reboot update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer has hinted she may reprise her role as Alex Dupre in the beloved teen drama’s reboot.

Last September, it was announced that a sequel series to the 2000s coming-of-age show was being developed at Netflix.

Sophia Bush, who starred as Brooke Davis, Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina, and Hilarie Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, are reported to have signed on as executive producers.

In a new interview with E! News, Kramer revealed she’d spoken to Bush about potentially returning as well.

“I talked to Sophia about it,” she said. “They’re gonna get their footing of the show but I think they’re open to bringing back characters.”

“For me, I love watching rebooted shows and then seeing old characters come back,” she added. “I wanna know where they’re at, what they’ve been up to. So, I hope I get the opportunity, it sounds like there’s a window for that. I’m ready if it comes calling.”

Jana Kramer portrayed Alex Dupre on the 2000s TV series ‘One Tree Hill’ ( Getty Images )

When asked where she thought her character might be today, Kramer responded: “I feel like there’s so much of Alex that’s a piece of me.

“Though, I didn’t go through some of the things she went through — I’ve had harder times, too. So, I want to believe that she’s done some healing work but she’s still who she is, she still causes a little bit of a stir.”

Kramer added: “But at the root of it, I think she’s such a good person. I have a feeling she’s still mischievous but that she means well in everything she does.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kramer discussed how her move into the music industry was aided by her time on the show.

“I know the only reason I got a record deal was because I was on One Tree Hill,” she admitted. “I know that the only reason people came to the show because they’re One Tree Hill-ers. And I did gain some country fans that didn’t watch the show, but primarily at any show, the loudest screams were my One Tree Hill fans.”

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. Its first three seasons debuted on The WB before it was acquired by The CW in 2006 amid the merger between The WB and the United Paramount Network.

The series followed the drama that ensued between half-brothers Lucas and Nathan in their romantic lives and on the basketball court in the fictional North Carolina town of Tree Hill.

A release date has not yet been announced for the Netflix sequel series.