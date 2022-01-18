David Jason says he wants to revive Only Fools and Horses character Del Boy

Sir David Jason has backed calls to revive his beloved Only Fools and Horsesc haracter Derek “Del Boy” Trotter.

The actor played Del Boy in the classic BBC series between 1981 and 1991, appearing as the character again in multiple specials until 2003 and a Sports Relief sketch in 2014.

Speaking to The Sun, the 81-year-old actor affirmed his desire to return to the character, suggesting that he was eager for a script to be written up.

“I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser,” said Jason, reflecting on his best-known role.

“I would love to revisit him; I need someone to write me a script.”

After Only Fools and Horses went off the air in 1991, there have been multiple attempts to revive the series in various forms.

Sir David Jason pictured in January 2022 (Getty Images)

he Green Green Grass was a spin-off series focusing on the characters of Boycie (John Challis) and Marlene (Sue Holderness) that ran from 2005 to 2009

Del Boy features in the form of a flashback.

A prequel series, entitled Rock & Chips, aired in 2010. The middlingly-received show included a younger version of Del Boy, portrayed by James Buckley. Nicholas Lyndhurst played the father of his Only Fools character, Rodney.