Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The X Factor star Wagner deletes OnlyFans account after just four days

Singer said his ‘intention’ had been misconstrued by fans

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 17 May 2023 21:17
Comments
Streamer Pokimane perfectly shuts down question about her OnlyFans

Former The X Factor star Wagner has deleted his OnlyFans account just four days after opening it.

The singer, real name Wagner Fiuza-Carrilho, had announced last week that he was joining the content subscription service, which is often used as a means of monetising pornographic images and videos.

He began charging fans a subscription fee of $9.99 (£8) per month, promising that he would be sharing new music on the platform and would “be the human ‘sex bomb’”.

However, just days after launching the venture, the 66-year-old announced that he would be deleting the page, suggesting that his intentions had been misconstrued.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “I am going to delete my OnlyFans page because a lot of people were getting me wrong, thinking I was going to show sexual content there.

Recommended

“That was never my intention: I just wanted to motivate you to look after yourselves and have a fit body, and I wanted to entertain you singing funny songs in a censorship free platform. Sorry...”

Wagner rose to fame on the seventh series of ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2010, eventually finishing in sixth place.

Wagner

(Getty Images)

In January, former X Factor judge Cheryl opened up about the possibility of a revival series, after the show was cancelled in 2021.

“I don’t know if the public want it anymore,” she said.

Alluding to the current proliferation of streaming services, she continued: “It’s not the same as when everyone was gathered on the sofa on Saturday because X Factor was the biggest thing on TV. So, ‘I don’t know’ is the answer, but the public would have... it would have to be what they want.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in