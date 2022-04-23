Oscar Isaac delighted RuPaul’s Drag Race fans as he attended a viewing party for the grand finale at a gay bar in New York.

The Moon Knight actor was spotted at Metropolitan Bar in Brooklyn with his wife on Friday (22 April) night.

The venue, which calls itself “Williamsburg’s original queer bar”, was showing the final episode of season 14, where Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill were competing to be named America’s next drag superstar.

*Drag Race spoilers below – you have been warned*

In footage shared on Instagram by filmmaker Elvira Lind, the actor could be seen watching intently as RuPaul announced that Willow was the winner, after beating Lady Camden in the final lip-sync.

Another attendee tweeted: “While watching the Drag Race finale at a gay bar in Brooklyn, a bearded man pushed past me, stood next to me, and cheered on the show. It was Oscar Isaac.”

The news excited fans, one of whom tweeted: “What a good day to be an Oscar Isaac fan and a Drag Race fan.”

“Oh to be in a bar in New York with Oscar Isaac watching RuPaul’s Drag Race finale,” another commented.

As she was named Drag Race champion, Willow shouted out her fellow contestant Kornbread, who was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring herself in a challenge.

“I really want to thank my family and my friends – and most of all, I need to thank Kornbread’s ankle,” she said.

In the finale, which was recorded in Las Vegas in front of a live audience, each of the top five queens performed an original song and dance number.