Oscar Isaac has admitted that he had “reservations” about taking the lead role in Marvel’s forthcoming superhero series, Moon Knight.

In the programme, which debuts next week on Disney Plus, Isaac plays Marc Spector, a man who harnesses the power of the ancient Egyptian gods to fight crime as Moon Knight.

However, Isaac has claimed that he was reluctant to take on another franchise role after finishing work in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, in which he played pilot Poe Dameron.

“For me, it was all reservations,” the actor told RadioTimes.com. ““It was months of smashing my head against a stone wall like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ I thought, ‘I shouldn’t do it. Maybe maybe...’

“I had just kinda got out of the whole, you know, big machinery of Star Wars. And I was like, ‘I just really want to do character studies. And I don’t know.’”

Last year saw Isaac win critical praise for his role in Paul Schrader’s character study The Card Counter, in which he played a professional gambler and disgraced war veteran.

Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight' (Disney)

However, he claimed that the story of Moon Knight eventually proved too enticing to refuse.

“I couldn’t help but feel that there was this opportunity there,” he said. “That’s the risk, sometimes you have an idea of what you want to do. And then something comes to you. And I just kept thinking about it.”

Moon Knight begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30 March.