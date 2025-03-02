Oscar winners 2025: The full list of triumphant movies – updating live
The Oscars 2025 winners are se to be announced in Hollywood.
For the last five weeks, this year’s nominated films, including Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, have been battling it out in what has become the closest awards race in years.
While Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez was an early frontrunner, amassing an impressive 13 nominations in total, a furore involving lead star Karla Sofía Gascón has seen the musical’s chances drift.
Meanwhile, actors who are in contention to become Oscar winners include Demi Moore (The Substance), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña.
Find below all the Oscar winners as they’re announced live from 7pm EST/12am GMT.
Best Picture
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
Best Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Music (Original Song)
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
The Oscars are airing in the US on ABC. In the UK, viewers can follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 2 March.
