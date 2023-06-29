Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Other Two has been cancelled by HBO Max following multiple staff complaints about creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, it has been reported.

The comedy series, which airs on the platform recently renamed Max in the US, follows two adult siblings (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) trying to make it in the entertainment industry when their teenage brother becomes an internet celebrity.

The Other Two, which also stars Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon as their mother, began on Comedy Central in 2019. Season two and three, the latter of which began in May, have aired on Max.

The final episode of season three will be broadcast in the US on Thursday (29 June) night.

However, ahead of the finale, The Hollywood Reporterhas shared that the episode will actually be the last ever episode of The Other Two.

Sources who spoke to the publication claimed that multiple staff complaints were made about the comedy’s creators and showrunners Kelly and Schnieider, leading the production to conduct a formal investigation into their behaviour.

According to the insiders, the complaints regarded alleged behaviour on set and in the writers room, with Kelly accused of “verbally abusing writers and overworking crew”. It is alleged that Schneider enabled his behaviour.

Kelly and Schneider, pictured in 2019 (Getty Images for Viacom)

A formal investigation reportedly took place, during which the pair were not allowed onto set. They are said to have returned after being formally cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Independent could not reach Kelly or Schneider, but has contacted Max for comment.

One source told the publication that the alleged toxic culture on the show was an open secret in the industry.

“Other writers tell stories about The Other Two writers’ rooms like other people tell ghost stories,” one source told the publication.

The cast of ‘The Other Two' (Max)

In March, Tina Fey appeared to hint at Kelly and Schneider’s alleged reputation during a speech at the PEN America Literary Awards.

Referencing The Other Two executive producer Lorne Michaels, who Kelly and Schneider also worked under at Saturday Night Live, she said: “Nobody indulges writers like Lorne Michaels… Lorne, you have unleashed an army of monsters into the world.

“You know it, I know it, and the crew of The Other Two knows it – oh I was supposed to change that. I was supposed to change that. That’s inappropriate. Oh well, it’s not livestreaming.”

Despite all this, several insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the alleged complaints and the decision to end the show after season three are unconnected.

Commenting on the show’s end in a joint statement, Kelly and Schneider said: “It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years,” they humorously continued.