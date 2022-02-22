Oti Mabuse is quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

The South African dancer told fans that she “can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been” in a social media post confirming the news.

In a statement, the hit BBC dance competition stated: “Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.

“She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years.”

Mabuse joined the series in 2015, winning the competition twice: in 2019, with celebrity partner Kevin Fletcher, and in 2020, with Bill Bailey.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved,” continued the official Strictly statement.

“She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”

Mabuse addressed her departure from the series on Instagram, telling followers it was “never easy to say goodbye”.

“I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

Oti Mabuse pictured at the 2022 Brit Awards (Getty Images)

“Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She added that she was “honestly so grateful” to the BBC and added that Strictly had “brought me to the UK – which I now call home”.

“Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” she continued. “I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

“Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you.”

“I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience! Lots of Love Oti xxx.”