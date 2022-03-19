Dancing on Ice star Oti Mabuse has shared an emotional tribute following the death of her niece Tlhogi aged 28.

Mabuse took to Instagram with a moving message remembering Tlhogi, accompanied by a series of photos of the two together.

“How is this the last time I would hold you in my arms. I am so shattered inside. I can’t even begin to describe the pain,” wrote the former Strictly professional.

“This is not how this was supposed to go. We had plans together, travel the world and dance on a beach in Jamaica for my birthday.”

The 31-year-old went on to reflect on their childhood together.

“I used to fetch you everyday from crèche, swimming, chess since we were eight. You were only 28 yet the kindest, sweetest human being in my life!” she wrote.

“I’ve lost my niece, my little sister, my best friend. Life dealt you the harshest card but you always chose to win, you always fought to come out the other side above it all with a smile on your face.

“I love you much with all my heart and now you’re gone and I feel lost in more ways than one to a pain I’ve never felt before. I’m still calling you and texting you trying to understand – how? Why.”

She concluded the message, writing: “May you rest in peace and power my sweet Tlhogi. Say hi to Koko, Abuti Neo Le Malume Tshepo. I promise to take care of Sesi, Nanikie and Mpho for you x.”

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, Daisy Lowe, and Katya Jones were among those to share their condolences in the comments.