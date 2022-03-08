Viewers of new ITV series Our House were left baffled after the channel suffered a blackout.

The brand new series, starring Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton, started on Monday (8 March), but many viewers were left unable to watch parts of the episode because the channel went down.

This left many attempting to work out what had happened in the bits they missed, with one person quipping: “@martin_compston says he doesn’t know what has happened… Well neither do we as the @ITV signal disappeared!!”

It seems that the length of the blackout varied from viewer to viewer, with one reporting five minutes and another saying they missed the final 20 minutes due to the outage.

“Fuming just getting into Our House and @ITV goes off so had a black screen for about 5 minutes, going to have to watch it on catch up now,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Aaaah what have we just missed @ITV ???? It goes off during #OurHouse and now we don’t know what’s happened!!!”

Another asked for updates on the plot, writing: “Anyone know what’s happened on Our House while ITV was off?”

Find more reactions below.

Our House is based on the book of the same name by Louise Candlish. Set over different timelines, the story follow a married couple whose lives are rocked after the husband (Compston) makes a string of unforgivable errors, and the wife (Middleton) one day returns home to find a new family moving in – despite the house not being up for sale.

The series also stars Rupert Penry-Jones and Weruche Opia and can be viewed – in its entirety – on ITV Hub now.