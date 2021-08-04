Netflix users have been left extremely frustrated by the ending of Outer Banks.

The teen mystery show returned for a second season on Friday (30 July), with many subscribers swiftly racing through all 10 episodes. It’s currently the service’s most-watched title.

However, the show’s fans now face an agonising wait due to the final episode’s cliffhanger ending, and are demanding a third season announcement from Netflix.

“OH MY GOD THE ENDING OF OUTER BANKS SEASON 2 GOT ME SHOOK. I NEED SEASON 3 ASAP,” one excited fan wrote.

Another added: “So you’re telling me AFTER THAT ENDING i have to wait ANOTHER F***ING YEAR FOR SEASON 3.”

An equally excited fan said: “Outer Banks had the best ending ever, but I’m so mad that I have to wait another year to find out what happens next.”

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers who attempt to find out what happened to the missing father of the group’s ringleader, John B.

The show was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, and stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey.