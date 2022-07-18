Outnumbered child stars reunite for grown-up ‘family’ photo – and fans feel old

The child stars from Outnumbered have reunited for a photo, prompting a joyous response from fans.

Tyger Drew-Honey, who played Jake in the BBC sitcom, shared the snap on his Instagram page.

In it, he stands smiling next to the actors who played his on-screen siblings, Ramona Marquez (Karen) and Daniel Roche (Ben).

The image was taken this weekend, with Drew-Honey captioning it: “Family. #grateful.”

“I love that you all still hang out so long after the show ended!” one fan wrote in response to the photo.

“Look how grown up they all are,” another added.

Outnumbered ran for six series from 2007 until 2014, lead by actors Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, with the family reuniting for a one-off Christmas special in 2016.

Creator Andy Hamilton also hinted that same year that the show would likely return for intermittent specials moving forward.

The ‘Outnumbered’ child stars – all grown up (Instagram)

“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on,” he told The Telegraph.

“You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”

The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.