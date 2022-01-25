Ozark viewers have been left shocked to learn that two dramatic season four episodes were directed by a House of Cards star.

The Netflix crime drama returned on Friday (21 January) with the first seven episodes of its fourth and final season.

The explosive final two episodes were directed by Forrest Gump actor Robin Wright, who played Claire Underwood in the Netflix series from 2013 to 2018.

While Wright directed 10 episodes of House of Cards, Ozark fans were surprised to see her name in the credits and praised Wright for directing the f*** out of those last few episodes”.

One tweet read: “Ozark always has surprises in store…seeing Robin Wright’s name as director of 2 episodes was a good one!”

“Robin wright you pulled a masterclass in that final episode of Ozark,” another fan commented.

“I’m still not over the fact that robin wright was the director for Ozark s4,” one tweet read.

“Just Robin Wright silently slipping into the last two episodes directing absolute masterpieces. Julia Gardner giving the performance of a lifetime. The women of #Ozark absolutely crushing the game,” another viewer tweeted.

Earlier in her career, Wright starred in high-profile films, including The Princess Bride.

On House of Cards, she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys.

After directing on House of Cards, Wright made her film directorial debut with the 2019 film Land, in which she also starred.

Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now.