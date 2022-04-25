Ozark: Jason Bateman teases ‘happy ending’ ahead of season four part two release
Concluding episodes of Netflix hit drama will air this month
Jason Bateman has teased a “happy ending” to Ozark.
The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022.
The concluding seven episodes will be released on 29 April.
Ahead of their release, Bateman – who plays Marty Byrde, a father who brings his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes awry – opened up about what fans can expect in the finale during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’” Bateman told host Fallon.
“Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?”
He went on to say that the series has a finale that somewhat resembles “a happy ending”.
“But there’s got to be a little of a, ‘Well, is it happy for them?’” said the actor.
Although the Arrested Development star did not give anything away, Bateman suggested that fans both rooting for and against the Byrde family will be satisfied with the show’s conclusion.
“Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending – but they’re limping,’” he said.
You can read The Independent’s interview with Ozark star Laura Linney here.
