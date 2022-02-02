Ozark star addresses huge twist in mid-season finale: ‘I was in shock’

Ozark star Alfonso Herrera has addressed the shocking twist in the latest mid-season finale of the hit Netflix crime drama.

The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth season were released on the streaming service earlier this week, with another seven set to follow later in the year.

Viewers were left on tenterhooks as the show deployed a huge plot development in its seventh episode.

Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Ozark...

In the episode, newlyweds Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) were murdered at the hands of the mercurial Javi (Herrera), the successor to the throne of Omar Navarro.

Speaking about the gut-wrenching moment, Herrera told Entertainment Weekly: “When I read that, as a fan, I was in shock.

“But, as the actor playing Javi, I was very excited to see the arc of this character. That last scene, it’s very potent, it’s very explosive.”

The actor recalled meeting with Emery and Tahan before filming the scene and embracing them.

Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf in episode 407 of Ozark (STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX)

“That was hard, man,” he said. “Because when I arrived to set, it was the first time I was meeting them both. And I remember I just hugged them, and they said, ‘This is going to be tough,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have to say this an honour, or I’m just sad, but it’s a complete pleasure to work with you and to be with you in this process.’

“They were very generous, and it was emotional when we finished,” he added. “Not just for me, but for the whole cast and crew. They’ve been there since the beginning, so it was a very heartfelt goodbye from everyone to them.”

Ozark is available to stream now on Netflix.