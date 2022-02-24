The release date for part two of Ozark’s fourth season has been announced.

The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022.

Fans can expect the concluding seven episodes to arrive on 29 April.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a father who brings his family to the Ozarks in Missouri after a money-laundering scheme goes awry.

In a tweet posted on Thursday (23 February), Netflix shared the trailer for part two, accompanied by the caption: “The end is near.”

The announcement has proved to be a bitter-sweet moment for Ozark fans who are happy that the concluding chapter will be released soon, but also disappointed that the series is coming to an end.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “April 29th!!!! Can’t wait!!!! One of the best shows I have watched the last few years. I hate that it is ending so soon.”

Many viewers took the opportunity to praise Julia Garner for her portrayal of Ruth in the series. Garner most recently starred in Netflix’s hit Inventing Anna.

“Only one request: Ruth lives, k? Thanks!” said one user.

“I hope @juliagarner94 gets another award for her role in Ozark as Ruth,” added another.

Part two of Ozark season four will be released on Netflix Friday 29 April.