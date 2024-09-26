Supernatural fans react to resurfaced P Diddy reference after music mogul’s arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Supernatural fans have been left shocked by a resurfaced scene that includes a crude reference to the music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs, 54, is currently in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors allege Combs coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “Freak Offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers. The rapper, who has denied any wrongdoing, has also been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year.

Since the allegations were brought against Combs, Supernatural fans have been looking back on a 2010 episode of the sci-fi series that sees lead brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) make a joke about the musician and his alleged sexual pursuits at his parties.

In an episode named “Like A Virgin”, lead characters Dean and Sam Winchester – who are hunters of supernatural forces – are tasked with finding out why a group of teenage women have mysteriously gone missing.

In a script that might be seen as outdated today, notes that all of the women who vanished are all virgins. The pair then interview an injured young woman who escaped an attempted kidnapping, and claims the supernatural attacker looked like a “large bat”.

However, when the attacker vanished, she noticed her gold purity ring had been taken, which she wore despite having had sex before. Dean and Sam then theorise that she was spared because the supernatural monster is only looking for victims who have never had sex.

As they try to work out the identity of the bat-like monster attacker, Sam asks his brother Dean: “So what kind of thing likes virgins and gold?”

Dean quickly replies: “P Diddy.”

open image in gallery Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in ‘Supernatural’ episode aired 2010 ( The CW )

Sam then responds: “You know, it’s comforting. I die for a year, come back, and you’re still not funny.”

Reacting to the resurfaced clip, one viewer wondered whether the writers “knew something we didn’t”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Another added: “No way Supernatural made a Diddy joke in the season 6, it was 15 years ago the industry really knew something.”

“Damn Supernatural. They were calling out P Diddy back then too?”

open image in gallery Diddy photographed in 2020 ( 2020 Invision )

Another wrote online: “Watching season 6 episode 12 of Supernatural and Sam just said to Dean ‘who likes virgins and gold’ to which he replies ‘P Diddy’. Which considering recent news can’t be a coincidence.”

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

He said: “Mr Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”