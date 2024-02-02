For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix users are learning all about drug lord Griselda Blanco thanks to a new acclaimed series starring Sofia Vergara.

The six-part series Griselda, which has shot to the top of the platform’s most-streamed charts since its release earlier this month, tells the story of the infamous queenpin nicknamed “The Godmother of Cocaine”.

Throughout the drug trafficker’s life, which saw her become a leader in the criminal world throughout the 1970s and 1980s while raising her four sons, Blanco ruthlessly betrayed her way to the top, making many enemies in the process.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Netflix series ‘Griselda’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

However, one person who appeared to be filled with respect for Blanco was Pablo Escobar, the “King of Cocaine” who was the leader of the Medellín cartel.

Escobar, whose life was explored in the Netflix series Narcos, was responsible for 80 per cent of the global cocaine market, and was one of the wealthiest drug lords ever. At one time, he was bringing in an estimated $420m a week in revenue.

About Blanco, Escobar famously said: “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”

Ths quote, featured at the start of Griselda, hints that Escobar knew about her power – but the extent of their relationship remains unknown.

An intriguing link, though, is that the pair are both buried at Colombia’s Monte Sacro Cemetery.

Speaking toDigital Spy about Blanco’s reputation, Griselda co-showrunner Eric Newman said: “She is a true anomaly in that there has never been a woman who achieved that level of prominence in any drug cartel. Ever. And obviously, that immediately piqued our interest.

“But we found with Narcos, the way we tell that story, what that show is about, to try to fit the Griselda story into Narcos just seems like it wouldn’t do it justice.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Cocaine rivals Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar (Miami Dade County / Getty Images)

Blanco’s son Michael, and his wife Marie, are suing Modern Family star Vergara, who also produced the show, along with Netflix and others involved in the making of Griselda,

They are claiming that the show use the unauthorised “image, likeness and/or identity” of his family members, and the pair are seeking damages “in excess of $50,000”, according to TODAY.com.

The lawsuit also alleges that the series relied on recorded conversations the show’s producers had with Michael, who was not compensated for their use.

Benjamin Mordes, an attorney representing Michael, recently spoke to NBC News about the lawsuit and said: “Netflix, as we’ve alleged, is using these ideas that were part of interviews that were memorialised, and writings and notes. Nobody else could have those ideas and nobody else could have those stories.”

The Independent has contacted Vergara’s representatives and Netflix for comment.