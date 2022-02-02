Pam & Tommy has finally arrived on Disney Plus – but viewers are only talking about one “disturbing” scene.

The series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The show tells the story of Anderson’s marriage to the musician and chronicles how the couple’s sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly in the Nineties.

The first three episodes arrived on the streamer on Wednesday (2 February), and they have everyone focusing on the same scene.

One moment in episode two sees Stan’s Tommy Lee having a heart-to-heart with his talking penis, which is voiced by The Good Place star Jason Mantzoukas.

The Mötley Crüe drummer is wondering whether he is falling in love with Pamela and discusses his feelings with his genitals.

Stan’s name has begun trending on Twitter, with many people taking to social media to express their confusion and shock over the scene.

“Sebastian Stan having a full conversation with a full frontal penis (that talks back) was not in my 2022 bingo cards but here we are,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “Am I watching Sebastian Stan talk to his penis because I can’t sleep? Or am I unable to sleep because I’m watching Sebastian Stan talk to his penis.”

A third person said they were “disturbed” by the moment, writing: “Sebastian Stan talking to his penis and the penis moving around? I’m disturbed.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I didn’t need to see Sebastian Stan have an imaginary conversation with his animated d*** but I did see that. I did,” wrote someone else, while another person wrote that the actor “deserves an award for just talking to his d***”.

The animatronic penis is controlled by four puppeteers, director Craig Gillespie told Variety.

Writer Robert Siegel also told the publication that the scene is inspired by a passage in Lee’s memoir Tommyland, which was published in 2004.

UK viewers can watch the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy on Disney Plus from 8.00am on Wednesday (2 February).