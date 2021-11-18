Pam & Tommy: The story behind the world’s first celebrity sex tape

The first trailer for Pam & Tommy has been released.

Featuring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, the upcoming miniseries will follow their whirlwind romance and the release of their stolen sex tape in 1995.

Pam & Tommy also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the electricians who stole the video and distributed it.

Anderson and Lee first met on New Year’s Eve 1994. They were married on a Cancun beach two months later despite only spending around 96 hours with each other.

For the ceremony, Anderson was wearing a bikini and Lee wore shorts. Anderson’s mother only found out about the nuptials in the tabloids.

To mark their marriage, Anderson and Lee each got tattoos of each other’s names on their ring fingers.

The sex tape is said to have been made during their honeymoon. A VHS copy of the video was stolen by the couple’s electrician Rand Gauthier, who was also a former adult film star.

Gauthier had become disgruntled with the couple after being fired and allegedly owed money, which they refused to pay.

Gauthier later broke into Lee and Anderson’s home and stole the contents of their safe which included the sex tape.

The electrician then used his contacts in the adult film industry and made copies of the tape to distribute and it became wildly available online.

The video is considered the first celebrity sex tape and certainly the first to be distributed on the internet. Other stars to feature in sex tapes that were leaked to the public include Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Gene Simmons.

Lee and Anderson later sued Internet Entertainment Group, one of the companies selling the video and a settlement was reached but the couple never received their money due to the business going bankrupt.

At the time, Anderson was known for her starring role in Baywatch while Lee was the drummer for hard rock band Mötley Crüe. They remained married until 1998.

Their marriage was marred by claims of domestic abuse with Lee imprisoned for allegedly assaulting Anderson while she was holding their son in 1998.

Anderson also later accused Lee of giving her hepatitis C.

Pam & Tommy will premiere on Hulu in the US on 2 February. No UK release date has yet been confirmed.