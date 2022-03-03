Pamela Anderson has announced she will be “telling the real story” about her leaked sex tape in a new Netflix documentary.

The Nineties scandal was the subject of a recent Hulu drama, Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her musician ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Anderson declined to comment on the show, which came out on 2 February, but has since broken her silence by announcing a new series of her own.

The former Baywatch star wrote a handwritten note that was shared on the official Netflix Twitter account. It said: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”

Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram story emphasising the phrase, “The real story,” as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

The documentary, which has been in the making for several years before being affiliated with Netflix, will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals.

The film’s logline describes the project as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey”.

A release date is yet to be announced.