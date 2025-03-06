Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the model and actor known for her television appearances during the 1980s and 1990s and her 17-year marriage to David Hasselhoff, has died. She was 61.

Originally from Oklahoma, Bach moved to Los Angeles in 1985 and met her future husband on the set of his hit show Knight Rider the same year.

Bach died by suicide, TMZ reports. Paramedics were called to her home late on Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources cited by the outlet, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement to TMZ, Hasselhoff said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The former couple shared two daughters: Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach was born Pamela Weissenbach on October 16, 1963. She was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of a model, and began her own modelling career as a teenager.

open image in gallery Hayley and Taylor Hasselhoff photographed with their mother, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff in Beverly Hills in 2018 ( Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Max Mara )

She attended Tulsa East Central High School before studying Engineering/Theatre Arts at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Bach made her film debut in Francis Ford Coppola's Rumble Fish in 1983, which also starred Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke and Diane Lane.

In 1985, she moved to Los Angeles to work in television, meeting Hasselhoff on the set of the Knight Rider episode “Knight Racer.” They married four years later.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

She also worked with her husband on Baywatch and spin-off series Baywatch Nights. Her other television credits included TJ Hooker, Cheers and The Young and the Restless.

In 2006, Hasselhoff announced he was filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized later that year, with each being given custody of one daughter. Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts in 2018.

In 2011, Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in that year’s Celebrity Big Brother on British television. She was evicted from the house on Day 14.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you