Paris Hilton says she and Lindsay Lohan have buried the hatchet.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (26 January), Hilton opened up about her relationship with Lohan.

The pair were good friends in the early Noughties, during which time they were frequently seen out together with Britney Spears. Hilton and Lohan, however, famously fell out.

Their feud continued into the 2010s. In May 2019, also during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton called the Parent Trap star “lame and embarrassing”.

During yesterday’s TV appearance, however, Hilton said there was “no bad blood” between them.

Host Andy Cohen asked the Cooking with Paris star about her current relationship with Lohan.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now,” said the TV personality. “I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

Hilton married her husband, Carter Reum, in November 2021. Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas that same month. The pair had been dating for two years beforehand.

Hilton went on to say that she had reached out to Lohan to congratulate her on the engagement.

The unsinkable Jason Voorhees of pop culture: Paris Hilton at the 2019 Streamy Awards (Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old said: “I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, so I just said congratulations. No bad blood.”

On a December 2021 episode of her podcast This is Paris, Hilton spoke about her friendship with Lohan and Spears. She called her trio the “Holy Trinity”.

“It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks,” she said.

“I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we’ve all grown up and just having love in our lives.”