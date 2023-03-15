Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has spoken about feeling judged by Pink following the release of the singer’s “Stupid Girls” music video.

In 2003, the reality TV stars was the subject of the leak of an intimate tape she’d filmed with her then-boyfriend, Rick Salomon. The tape was filmed when she was 19, with Salomon going on to sell a longer version of the tape in 2004.

Pink parodied Hilton in the music video for her 2006 song “Stupid Girls”, in which the musician is shown in bed with a man in shots similar to the sex tape.

Writing in her new book Paris: The Memoir, Hilton says that she was pressured into filming the sex tape, yet had felt shamed and unsupported by Pink, who she’d always thought of as “generous, evolved, and progressive” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Clarifying that she didn’t have a feud with the “brilliant” singer, Hilton said that Pink had always “sang about outcasts and girls with ambition”, but had chosen “not to see it in me”.

“When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show – a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there – the takeaway was ‘Stupid Girl,’” Hilton wrote.

“The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘porno paparazzi girls’ in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape.”

The Independent has contacted Pink’s representatives for comment.

The “Stupid Girls” sees Pink playing an angel and a devil, both of whom are trying to influence a young girl of the direction her life should take.

Pink in the ‘Stupid Girls’ video (RCA/YouTube)

The girl is shown different trends popular among celebrities, such as getting cosmetic surgery, releasing sex tapes or having eating disorders. Celebrities such as Mary-Kate Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Hilary Duff and Devon Aoki all appeared to be referenced in the video.

Writing in her memoir about filming the sex tape, Hilton said that she was “tipsy and tired” after a night out, but was reassured that the video would be “just for us”.

“No one else would ever see it,” she recalled him telling her. “And then he told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games.”

Salomon released the video in 2004, shortly after The Simple Life, Hilton’s reality show with Nicole Richie, was released.

Salomon sued Hilton for defamation after she expressed her disapproval at the tape being leaked. She later countersued him over its release and they settled out of court in 2005, with Hilton being reportedly awarded as much as $400,000 (£330,000).