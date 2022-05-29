Porridge star Patricia Brake has died aged 79.

News of her death was announced on Twitter by her son Jon McBain who wrote that Brake had died “after a long battle with cancer” on Saturday (28 May).

The actor’s agent Scott Marshall Partners later shared the news on social media, adding: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client and well-loved stage and TV actress, Patricia Brake, at the age of 79, after a very long battle with cancer.”

Brake is best known for playing Ingrid in the hit sitcom Porridge, the daughter of Norman Stanley Fletcher (played by Ronnie Barker).

The Bath-born actor later reprised the role in 1978’s spin-off Going Straight, which followed Norman’s character after he was released from Slade prison.

Beyond Porridge, Brake – who studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic – appeared in numerous programmes over her 60-year career. She had recurring roles on Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and EastEnders.

She also had credits on shows including Midsomar Murders, Doctors, Holby City, and Casualty.

Across her career, Brake worked with comedic legends Barker and Ronnie Corbett (known as The Two Ronnies), as well as Morecambe and Wise.

Last year, she appeared in Nick Frost’s paranormal investigator comedy series Truth Seekers.

Her last role before her death was in 2021’s ITV drama Manhunt, in which she starred opposite Martin Clunes.

Brake was married twice. First to Rober McBain and then to Michael Kennedy.