Suits star Patrick J Adams has said Meghan Markle jokingly “made fun” of him after seeing his nude performance in a play.

Adams and Markle starred together in the legal drama Suits, in which they portrayed Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, characters who became romantically involved in the show’s storyline.

The actor is due to make his Broadway debut in a revival of Take Me Out, Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play about a gay baseball player coming out to his teammates.

Adams opened up about the play’s nude scenes during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve been naked on stage one time and I will say after the first couple of performances, you kind of forget,” he said.

Asked whether his friend and former co-star Meghan will attend, Adams said “she’ll certainly get an invitation”.

He added that the duchess was in the audience at the previous play he had appeared nude in.

“She had a good time making fun of me after that, so maybe she’d like a repeat performance,” joked the actor. “I would love Meghan to come and enjoy the show.”

Adams will star in Take Me Out opposite Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams and Modern Family’s Jesse Ferguson.

Last year, Adams defended Meghan against allegations of “bullying”.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, he called his former co-star an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive” person and spoke out against the allegations of bullying she faced.

Buckingham Palace launched a probe into claims made against the duchess by former members of staff.

Meghan’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time that the duchess was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself, and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma”.