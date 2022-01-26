Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray diagnosed with lung cancer
‘Thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you,’ said actor
Patrick Murray, who played Mickey Pearce in the hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses, has announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
The actor, 65, said he discovered his cancer after experiencing unexplained pain.
He tweeted: “The other day I saw a gov advert advising anyone who has been suffering from bloating, pain or discomfort in the abdominal region and constipation to ask their GP to refer them for an ultrasound exam. It’s quick totally painless and it can save your life.
“I now speak from my own experience. Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.
The actor wrote that he had been given a “fighting chance” after undergoing the ultrascan, which showed that his organs “needed further investigation” and led to tumours being spotted.
“This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area. To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung.”
Murray, who also starred in the 2019 mental health drama Conditions, continued: “This has since been removed and I am tweeting now, which would not be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.
“A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort, to simply to having a weak stomach. Please don’t ignore it if it persists. As for me and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you. X.”
Murray’s announcement comes four months after Only Fools star John Challis, who played Boycie, died from cancer aged 79.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies