Patrick Schwarzenegger was among the fans dancing at Lisa’s Coachella set on Friday.

The Thai singer — also a member of the K-Pop band Blackpink — recently made her acting debut alongside Schwarzenegger in season three of Mike White’s hit HBO drama The White Lotus.

Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban) played a health advisor named Mook at the White Lotus resort in Thailand, while Schwarzenegger played the eldest son, Saxon, of the wealthy Ratliff family.

Schwarzenegger — son of actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger — shared a video of himself dancing at the Coachella set on his Instagram Story.

“Excuse my dancing I had a cocktail,” he wrote in a caption, adding that Lisa “crushed it.”

His fiancée, Abby Champion, was also with him at the singer’s concert in Indio, California, according to TMZ.

open image in gallery Patrick Schwarzenegger supports ‘The White Lotus’ co-star Lisa at Coachella ( @patrickschwarzenegger/Instagram )

In her first solo Coachella performance, the “Money” singer addressed fans of the HBO drama in the crowd, saying: “For the White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook on stage.

“This is her when she’s not working,” she added, eliciting laughs from the crowd.

open image in gallery Lisa also performed with Blackpink at Coachella last year ( Getty Images for Coachella )

According to Deadline, Schwarzenegger appeared to be accompanied at the concert by co-star Tayme Thapthimthong, who played Mook’s security guard love interest Gaitok.

Lisa reflected on her time on the show in an Instagram poster earlier this week. “What a ride. Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life,” she wrote.

“It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world.

“Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart”

This year’s Coachella headliners include Lady Gaga, who last month released her critically acclaimed studio album, Mayhem; Post Malone; and rock band Green Day, who are making their Coachella debut.

Those unable to attend the festival in person will once again be able to livestream the sets on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.