Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie

Actor has already filmed third and final season of spin-off show

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 26 July 2022 07:28
Comments
Star Trek: Picard teaser

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie.

The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise.

With filming now complete on the third and final season, rumours of a film based on the Picard series have been circulating.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Stewart was asked about the possibility of returning to play the character in a forthcoming film.

“Yes – in answer to that bluntly,” Digital Spy reports Stewart as saying.

Recommended

He added: “I think that would be a very interesting and exciting and worthwhile thing to achieve.”

Picard was developed by showrunner Alex Kurtzman, and the final season stars Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in