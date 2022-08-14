Jump to content
Paul Hollywood reveals why he tries to sneak ‘inappropriate’ word into every Bake Off episode

Presenter started doing it after a complaint from a viewer

Louis Chilton
Sunday 14 August 2022 16:24
Comments
Paul Hollywood calls dessert 'diabetes on a plate'

The Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has revealed why he tries to sneak an apparently “inappropriate” word into every episode.

The presenter stars on the hit Channel 4 reality series alongside Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Ahead of the premiere of the show’s 13th season later this year, Hollywood revealed that he was once chastised for his used of the word “moist”.

“Someone once said to me they did not like the way I say ‘moist’ on Bake Off,” he told The Mirror.

“They said it was an inappropriate word but I think it is a great word,” he added. “I have made sure that I now say it in every show.”

Hollywood also spoke about the joy he derives from cutting into elaborately decorated cakes contestants have baked in order to taste and judge them.

“I cut everything,” he said. “I don’t care. I like to see them wince.

Paul Hollywood is one of the stars of Channel 4’s ‘Bake Off'

(Getty Images)

“Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavours are in the middle.”

The Great British Bake Off is expected to resume on Channel 4 this autumn.

