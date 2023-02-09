Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Mescal has discussed his mother having cancer in a new radio interview.

Last month, the Normal People and Aftersun star’s sister, singer Nell, tweeted about their mother Dearbhla getting a haircut “in prep for her chemotherapy” the same day it was announced that Mescal received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday (9 February), Mescal said of his Oscar nomination: “It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family. I don’t think anybody, or even I, was expecting this.

“I always knew I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the Baftas the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it all.

“And there’s stuff going on at home that is difficult, and this has given my family a very welcome respite. We are going to have a great time as a family, they’re all coming out to [the Oscars ceremony] in LA.”

When asked about his mother having her hair cut for chemo on the same day as the nominations, he said: “The universe works in very interesting ways.”

Paul was nominated for his role in Aftersun, alongside Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Bill Nighy (Living).

Paul Mescal and his mother Dearbhla (Getty Images/RTE)

Find the full list of Oscar 2023 nominations here – and find this year’s biggest snubs and surprises here.

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 93rd Academy Awards live on Sky Cinema’s Oscars channel, starting at 1am on 13 March.