Paul O’Grady viewers were left “in tears” following ITV’s emotional special dedicated to the late presenter.

The drag performer and presenter died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March aged 67, his partner Andre Portasio announced.

On Sunday (9 April) night, ITV aired a special documentary titled For The Love of Paul O’Grady, in which celebrities such as Julian Clary and Carol Vorderman paid tribute to and shared the fondest memories of the late presenter.

“He was not only brilliant as an entertainer, he was a force for good,” Carol Vorderman said, while The Big Breakfast host Gaby Roslin commented: “There’s no-one that’s ever going to be like Paul, and [his drag persona Lily Savage], ever ever ever.”

As the episode aired, radio host James O’Brien tweeted: “This Paul O’Grady tribute on ITV is so, so good. These quick turn arounds often feel rushed & opportunistic but this is very special.

“So much love from @carolvorders, @sally_lindsay, @JulianClary et al. I warn you, though, you’ll be sobbing…”

One viewer wrote: “A lovely tribute to Paul O’Grady MBE. Tears, laughter and remembering the incredible work of this wonderful man. RIP Paul.”

“From an LGBT person who is also a dog owner all I can say is thank you thank you thank you Paul O’Grady for your heart and your courage throughout your life. You are so missed. Rest in peace,” another Twitter user commented as they watched the show.

Another tweet read: “Watching For The Love of Paul O’Grady – there really will never be another like him. A genuine, down to earth, hardworking person who never forgot his roots. A person we can all aspire to be like.”

“In tears tonight after watching @ITV’s beautiful and poignant tribute to Paul O’Grady,” one commenter wrote. “Fly high lovely man, we are all going to miss you so much!!”