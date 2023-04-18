Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul O’Grady’s husband, former dancer Andre Portasio, has invited local fans of the late star to mourn his death at a funeral procession through the village of Aldington in Kent.

O’Grady, the adored presenter of For the Love of Dogs and the man behind alter ego Lily Savage, died last month aged 67 at his home in the village, where he had lived for two decades.

The star, who had suffered numerous heart attacks over the years, died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Portasio posted in local Facebook groups on Monday (17 April), expressing his “deepest gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady”.

He wrote: “Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.”

He said that a private funeral would be held for O’Grady on Thursday 20 April, but added that a funeral procession would pass through Aldington before heading to the church “as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area”.

Paul O’Grady (Multistory Media)

Residents are invited to come to Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on the day of the funeral. Portasio asked anyone planning to attend to “respect the villagers and the local area”.

O’Grady cared a lot about Aldington, and would often attend summer fetes. He also judged a local dog show held on the village green last year.

The presenter married Portasio in 2017.

