Paul O’Grady left heartwarming sum in will for Battersea Dogs Home

Paul O’Grady left behind a heartwarming sum of money to Battersea Dogs Home after his death in 2023.

British host and comedian O’Grady died after suffering cardiac arrhythmia on 28 March 2023 , aged 67, prompting an outpouring of love from the world of entertainment.

News of O’Grady’s “unexpected but peaceful” death, while “smoking a joint”, was announced by his partner, Andre Portasio. Now, details surrounding the TV star’s fortune are coming to light, and it’s been reported that, while leaving money to his family members, including daughter Sharon Mousley, he had set aside a large sum of money for several charities.

The TV star’s love for animals was well known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Portasio along with a menagerie of animals, including five dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

According to The Sun, the presenter donated a collective £775,000 of his £15.5m fortune to Battersea Dogs Home and the Salvation Army in a will that was written in 2017.

The outlet reports that O’Grady left £500,000 to the charity, which is where he filmed For the Love of Dogs, while the Salvation Army, as well as elephant and orangutan charities Wildlife SOS and the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, received £50,000 each.

It’s also been claimed that O’Grady stipulated in his will that £125,000 be spent on the upkeep of his five dogs, who are now owned by his agent Joan Marshrons.

Battersea Dogs Home’s chief executive, Peter Laurie, said that the charity “will forever be indebted to Paul for all that he did”, with the Salvation Army saying the donation “will help to change lives for good”.

O’Grady has also left large sums of money to Portasio, Mousley and his sister, nieces and grandchildren.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Following his death, O’Grady was remembered as a “force for good” by his famous friends, including Carol Vorderman and Julian Clary.

Paul O’Grady’s love of animals was well known (Getty Images)

It was recently revealed that For the Love of Dogs, in which O’Grady met rescue animals in need of owners, will be returning with a brand new host.

Alison Hammond will host new episodes – and made a promise to fans when the announcement was made.

“I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all,” she said.