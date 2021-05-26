The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced last week, with celebrities from David Beckham to Lady Gaga joining the original cast for the unscripted special.

As well as celebrities who love Friends, supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Elliott Gould (Jack Geller) will also appear in the special.

But Friends fans noted that one beloved cast member will not be making an appearance: Paul Rudd, who played Mike Hannigan.

The star joined Friends in its ninth season as the love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

After having their fair share of ups and downs, Mike and Phoebe eventually got married in the final season.

One fan posted a crying emoji on Twitter, with the words: “No Paul Rudd on the friends reunion?? I don’t want it.”

“Yes i will be complaining all day long that paul rudd isn’t part of the friends reunion,” added another.

Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are all officially set to appear all together in front of TV cameras again for the special, which airs on HBO Max on 27 May.